World Thai conglomerate to buy UK retailer’s business in Thailand, Malaysia Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group said on March 9 that it will buy British retailer Tesco’s Thai and Malaysian businesses in a deal valued at 8 billion GBP (10.6 billion USD).

World COVID-19: Philippines declares emergency state, cases in Malaysia surpass 100 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on late March 9 that the total number of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 cases in the country has risen to 24, asking for all school closure in Manila capital city in four days from March 10.

World Indonesia aims to double gas production by 2030 Indonesia is striving to double gas production over the next 10 years to 12.3 billion cubic feet per day as it sets to become one of the world’s top exporters with major projects in the pipeline.

World Thailand proposes to set up financial institution for tourism The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports said it will propose the establishment of a Tourism Fund at the next meeting of the National Tourism Policy Committee.