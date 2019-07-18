A corner of Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s exports recorded the biggest decline in six years, according to trade agency Enterprise Singapore.Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) fell 17.3 percent in June, marking the fourth straight month of year-on-year decline, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on July 17.This was the biggest decline since February 2013 when exports fell 33.2 percent from the year before.Electronic exports slumped 31.9 percent in June, following a similar 31.6 percent decline in the previous month.Non-electronic exports declined by 12.4 percent, following the 11.1 percent decline in May.Overall, exports to the majority of Singapore's top markets, including China and Europe, fell sharply during the month.-VNA