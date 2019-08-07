Major players like Go-Jek will have to apply for the ride-hail licence. (Photo: asia.nikkei.com)

All ride-hail and street-hail service providers with a fleet size of more than 800 vehicles in Singapore will have to be licensed from June 2020, after the Parliament passed the Point-to-Point (P2P) Passenger Transport Industry Bill on August 6.Licence applications for street-hail and ride-hail service operators, including carpool operators, will open next February. Major players such as Grab and Go-Jek will have to apply for the ride-hail licence, while existing taxi operators will be deemed to have a street-hail licence. Meanwhile, ride-hail service operators with fewer than 800 vehicles will be exempted.Under the new rules, it will be an offence for any person to provide street-hail or ride-hail services without a licence or an exemption. If convicted, these operators may face a fine of up to 10,000 SGD (7,241 USD) or imprisonment of up to six months, or both. A further fine of up to 500 SGD may be imposed for each day that the offence continues after conviction.The Public Transport Council (PTC) will work to ensure taxi and private-hire car fares are clear and transparent. Licensed operators will be required to provide the flat fares (excluding electronic road pricing fee) for taxi and private-hire car bookings upfront to commuters, but they will be allowed to set the flat fares independently.Singapore now has about 20,000 taxis and 45,000 private-hire cars, with more than two-thirds of all point-to-point commutes made via ride-hailing apps and the rest being street-hails.Taxis and private-hire cars made 276 million trips last year.-VNA