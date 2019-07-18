Stamford Detention Tank was constructed as part of the 1.8 billion SGD effort to improve Singapore's drainage system and boost its flood resilience. (Source:straitstimes.com0



- Singapore will spend 400 million SDG (294 million USD) on upgrading and maintaining its drains in the next two years as part of its efforts to cope with sea level rise.The country will also pump 10 million SGD (7 million USD) into a programme studying sea level rise within five years to develop more robust sea level rise projections.These efforts aim to prevent the risk that the island nation could be submerged by sea water.Since 2011, Singapore has spent around 1.8 billion SGD (1.3 billion USD) on upgrading the drainage system.To respond to climate change, Singapore has launched a tree-planting programme, built plans to protect water supplies from sudden shocks, and decided to build new projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 5 at higher platform levels.According to Singaporean Deputy PM Heng Swee Keat, the government cannot do action alone, but needs to work with enterprises, individuals and organisations to seek creative and effective measures in order to cope with climate change.-VNA