World Vietnam – RoK’s third biggest rubber supplier Vietnam is currently the third largest rubber exporter of the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

World Cambodia urges Myanmar’s concerned parties to restrain use of force Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn has called on Myanmar's concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint in the use of force to ease hostilities.

World Indonesia extends visa on arrival to int’l travellers from 42 countries The Indonesian Government has extended the visa on arrival (VoA) programme for international travellers from 42 countries arriving at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali province.

World Philippine tourism bodes well after border reopening The Philippines has welcomed more than 100,000 foreign visitors since the Southeast Asian country reopened its border in February.