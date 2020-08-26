World Malaysia looks to tighten borders The Malaysian Ministry of Health has proposed the government continue tightening borders to cope with the increasing number of imported COVID-19 cases.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue The 24th dialogue between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held via video conference on August 26.

World Singapore aims to preserve jobs amid COVID-19 crisis The need to sustain jobs will remain a top priority for Singapore over the next few years, Singaporean President Halimah Yacob said at the opening of the 14th Parliament on August 24.

World Vietnam represents an ideal economic partner for Australia: Expert Vietnam is considered one of the success stories in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and represents an ideal economic partner for Australia, said Dr Jeffrey Wilson, Research Director at the Perth USAsia Centre.