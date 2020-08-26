Singapore, Indonesia to begin discussions on “fast lane” for essential travel
Singapore (VNA) – Singapore and Indonesia are set to begin discussions on a "fast lane" to allow essential travel to gradually resume, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 25.
It was agreed by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi during the latter’s visit to Singapore from August 24 – 26. Marsudi has also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Singapore has established “fast lane” with Malaysia and China and is discussing the setup of similar lanes with several others, including Japan. Indonesia has also established “fast lane” for essential travel for business purposes with China, the Republic of Korea and the UAE.
Both ministers discussed how the two countries can continue to work together to overcome common challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.
They agreed that both countries should work closely together to strengthen public health cooperation, enhance economic growth and investments, deepen financial cooperation and facilitate safe travel, it said.
In a Facebook post on August 25, PM Lee said he spoke to Indonesian President Joko Widodo several times in the past few months, and continued the discussion with Indonesian FM Marsudi on "jointly overcoming the pandemic".
He also noted that Singapore is on track to remain the top investor in Indonesia this year, which has been the case since 2014./.