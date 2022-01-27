Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan delivers a keynote speech virtually at the 15th Japan-Singapore Symposium (Photo: www.mfa.gov.sg)

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore and Japan have re-affirmed their sound bilateral relations amid current challenges, and hoped to enhance collaboration in digitalisation, innovation and the green economy, as well as infrastructure cooperation in third countries.

Addressing the 15th Japan-Singapore Symposium held on January 25-26, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa underlined that Singapore is an important partner in Japan’s foreign policies.

The countries have various cooperation chances, including in fortifying supply chains, building infrastructure and digital transformation.

Specific fields of cooperation include support for Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific and ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, ASEAN linkage improvement; upholding standards for trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and collaboration in the fight against COVID-19.

Despite disruptions to the global supply chains and trade brought about by COVID-19, Japan has remained one of Singapore’s top trading partners, and Singapore continues to be a popular destination for Japanese investments, affirmed Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan.

He reiterated that the countries should actively explore even more opportunities for collaboration, especially in the emerging areas of digitalisation, innovation and the green economy./.