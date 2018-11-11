Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (Source: AFP/VNA)

- Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on November 11 suggested a general election may be held next year, a year earlier than the end of his government's mandate.Speaking at the People's Action Party (PAP)’s annual conference, Lee said it may be the last party conference before the next general election. He stressed the PAP must make a convincing win at the election.The PAP has dominated Singapore's politics over the five decades since the republic's independence, winning all the elections with significant majorities.The annual conference elected a new Central Executive Committee bringing into its top ranks young cabinet ministers. Seven senior party members who have led the party and government, including the two current deputy prime ministers, retired from the committee.Lee, the eldest son of Singapore’s founding leader Lee Kuan Yew, said he was ready to step down in the next couple of years, but no clear successor has been chosen.-VNA