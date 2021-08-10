Singapore promotes plans to fine-tune foreign labour policies
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said Singapore would adjust its policies towards foreign workers to address concerns about employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee said in a televised speech ahead of Singapore's 56th National Day that the government was aware such anxieties over the foreign worker population have worsened because of uncertainties caused by the COVID-19.
According to the PM, accepting foreign labourers and new immigrants is a development strategy which benefits Singapore. He also warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to incidents of racial and religious intolerance. As a result, Singapore will re-frame its foreign labour policies to strike a balance between accepting foreign workers and addressing the economic and social concerns of the domestic population.
According to the Singaporean Government's statistics, less than 30 percent of Singapore's 5.7 million people are non-residents, up from 10 percent in 1990.
Singapore's success as a financial hub has long been linked to its openness to global talent. Singapore's low taxes and modern infrastructure make it one of the most attractive investment destinations in Asia. However, foreign labour has also been a flash point for over a decade amid competition for good jobs and better wages, putting the government constantly under pressure to explain its approach./.