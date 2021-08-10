World 70 percent of population in Singapore fully vaccinated against COVID-19 As of August 9, 70 percent of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated, and 79 percent had received at least one dose, making it one of the countries with highest vaccination rates in the world.

World Vietnamese Party chief’s article sheds light on path to socialism: DKP member Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s article “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam” has shed light on the path to socialism in the Southeast Asian country, said Stefan Kühner, President of the Marx-Engels Foundation and member of the German Communist Party (DKP)’s commission for international affairs.

ASEAN ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Italy The ASEAN Committee in Rome (ACR), Italy, celebrated the 54th founding anniversary (August 8) of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on August 9.

World Lao media spotlights Vietnamese President’s visit The official friendly visit by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc made headlines in Laos on August 10, with highlights on the visit’s contributions to further fostering the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.