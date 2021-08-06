World Infographic Japan’s support to Mekong countries applauded Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has spoken highly of Japan’s assistance to Mekong countries during the fight against COVID-19.

World Cambodia becomes coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations Cambodia has taken over from Indonesia as the ASEAN Country Coordinator for ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Relations during 2021-2024, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

World Regional countries face complicated development of COVID-19 The Ministry of Health of Cambodia reported another 588 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic outbreak.