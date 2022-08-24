Singapore remove mask-wearing rule for first time in two years
Singapore will get rid of requirements to wear masks indoors starting August 29, following more stable COVID-19 situation in the country, said the health ministry on August 24.
COVID-19 vaccination in Singapore (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Singapore (VNA) – Singapore will get rid of requirements to wear masks indoors starting August 29, following more stable COVID-19 situation in the country, said the health ministry on August 24.
For the first time in more than two years, people in the Southeast Asian country will no longer be required to wear masks indoors except on public transport and in high-risk settings like healthcare facilities.
The ministry also updated rules for non-vaccinated visitors, dropping a 7-day quarantine requirement starting next week.
Singapore lifted most pandemic curbs, including travel restrictions, earlier this year.
According to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, about 70% of the nation’s 5.5 million population has already contracted COVID-19, and the re-infection rate is so far "very low".
Singapore has vaccinated more than 90% of its population and is among the countries with the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world./.