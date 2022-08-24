World EU, ASEAN to hold summit to develop supply chains The European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold a summit of national leaders for the first time in December to discuss expanding trade and infrastructure assistance as the EU seeks to strengthen ties with ASEAN.

World Thai lower house passes 2023 budget bill The lower house of Thailand has approved a budget bill worth almost 3.19 trillion THB (88.2 billion USD) for the 2023 fiscal year.

World Cambodian PM highly values new university faculty on Vietnamese language The establishment of a Vietnamese-language faculty at Cambodia’s Royal University of Phnom Penh (RUPP) is beneficial to the Cambodian people and helps strengthen the two countries’ relations, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on August 23.