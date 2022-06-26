Singapore continues loosening COVID-19 restrictions against migrant workers
Migrant workers in Singapore (Photo: Getty Images)Singapore (VNA) - Migrant workers in Singapore no longer need special permission to leave their dormitories from June 24, after two years of COVID-19 curbs.
Therefore, the workers - employed in industries including construction and maintenance - will no longer need passes to leave their dorms.
But authorities still require them to apply for permission to visit four popular locations on Sundays and public holidays, with up to 80,000 passes available per day.
The measure is to prevent the risk of the pandemic outbreak as it is not over, a labour ministry spokesperson said.
Around 300,000 migrant workers, many of them from South Asia, live in dorms in the city-state. The vast complexes were hit by COVID-19 and locked down at the start of the pandemic./.