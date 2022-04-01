World Japan reaffirms backing for rules-based international order in East Sea Japan strongly supports compliance with the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal Award on the East Sea arbitration case, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kashikawa Kazuhiko has twitted.

World Malaysia moves to attract tourists from neighbouring countries The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia Nancy Shukri expects the reopening of Malaysia’s tourism industry to be sustained by tourists from neighbouring countries.

World Malaysia inks cooperation agreements at Expo 2020 Dubai Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob witnessed the signing and exchange of nine cooperation agreements between Malaysian companies and their international business partners at the World Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE on March 30.