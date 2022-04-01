COVID-19: Singapore opens to vaccinated foreign arrivals
Singapore fully reopened its borders to all vaccinated visitors on April 1 after a two-year closure over COVID-19.
People wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Singapore on March 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Singapore fully reopened its borders to all vaccinated visitors on April 1 after a two-year closure over COVID-19.
Previously, only travellers from a number of places could enter the aviation hub – a key gateway for people arriving in Asia – without quarantining. Now, all vaccinated arrivals just need a negative test.
On the same day, neighbouring Malaysia also reopened all border gates. Thousands of vehicles followed each other along the 1km-long route between this country and Singapore.
Also from the first day of April, tourists to Thailand will not need to take a COVID-19 test prior to their departure.
The nation’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has lifted the requirement for tourists entering Thailand under the Test & Go, Sandbox and Alternative Quarantine schemes to take an RT-PCR test within 72 before departure. It has also reduced the staying period under the Sandbox and Alternative Quarantine schemes to five days and abolished the second RT-PCR test under the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes./.