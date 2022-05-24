World Indonesia prioritises MSMEs development for economic growth The development of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is necessary and important to promote Indonesia’s economic growth, said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

World Thailand to lift COVID-19 curbs on nightlife from June Thailand will allow nightclubs and karaoke bars to resume regular hours starting next month, ending most of its remaining pandemic restrictions as daily infection declines, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World SEA Games 31: Philippines placed fourth in tally The Philippines ended their last day at SEA Games 31 hosted by in Vietnam at 4th place in the tally with a total of 52 gold, 70 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

World SEA Games 31: Indonesia satisfied with position in top three An Indonesian minister has said that the country’s success to be placed in the top three in the 31st SEA Games met the President's expectations and demonstrated the effectiveness of the National Sports Grand Design (DBON).