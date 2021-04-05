World Lao former leader Choummaly Sayasone rescued after yacht accident Lao former Party General Secretary and State President Choummaly Sayasone was rescued after a yacht capsized in the Nam Ngum Lake on April 4, local media reported.

World Philippines shows interest in joining CPTPP The Philippines has formally expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with the goal of building new relationships with countries outside its existing bilateral free trade agreements.

World More than 70 dead in Indonesia, Timor-Leste floods More than 70 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides swept through East Nusa Tenggara of Indonesia and neighbouring Timor-Leste on April 4.

World Over 9,600 fines meted out in Singapore for COVID-19 breaches More than 9,600 fines have been issued to individuals and companies for failing to adhere to COVID-19 rules in the past year, with the authorities warning that there will be no let-up in enforcement as more people return to workplaces on April 5 and other guidelines are relaxed.