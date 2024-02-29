World Cambodia announces Senate election’s temporary results The National Election Committee (NEC) of Cambodia on February 29 announced temporary results of the recent Senate election, with the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) winning a landslide victory.

ASEAN ASEAN becomes RoK’s major export, production destination As trade competition between China and the US continues to intensify, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is rapidly emerging as the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s global manufacturing base and an important export market.

World Malaysia proposes one-time subsidy for EV owners The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) of Malaysia has presented a proposal for a one-time subsidy for electric vehicle (EV) owners to boost the growth of this industry.

World Malaysia to speed up investment implementation to boost economic growth The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) of Malaysia has announced that the country will speed up the implementation of approved investments to generate positive economic spillovers to domestic small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the creation of 127,000 job opportunities for the people.