World Sea Games 30: Asia media praise Vietnamese football’s historic win Media in Asia have given words of praises to coach Park Hang-seo and his Vietnam U22s disciples after they defeated Indonesia 3-0 to become the champion of the 30th SEA Games men’s football in the Philippines on December 10.

World Indonesia, Japan to boost local currency use in bilateral transactions Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo and Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso recently signed an MoU on the use of the countries’ currencies in bilateral trade and direct investment transactions.

World Vietnam attends ASEAN – China Centre Joint Council’s meeting Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam's permanent mission to ASEAN, has attended the 9th Meeting of the Joint Council of the ASEAN – China Centre (ACC) in Xian, China.

World K-Research revises down Thailand’s GDP growth to 2.5 percent The Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) has revised down Thailand’s economic growth this year to 2.5 percent from the initial projection of 2.8 percent and projected the next year’s growth at 2.7 percent.