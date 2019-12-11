Singapore tops food security index for 2nd straight year
Singapore (VNA) – Singapore has retained its top position in the world in food security for the second consecutive year in the Global Food Security Index, which assesses if people have access to affordable and quality food to meet their nutritional needs.
Singapore is the only country in Asia ranked in the top 10 of the index.
With a score of 87.4 out of 100, the city-state was ahead of second-ranked Ireland, the US (third), Switzerland (fourth) and Finland and Norway in joint fifth.
Published annually, the Global Food Security Index considers the core issues of affordability, availability and quality & safety across a set of 113 countries. The index is a dynamic quantitative benchmarking model constructed from 28 unique indicators that measures the drivers of food security across both developing and developed countries./.