World US, Indonesia highlight international law abidance in East Sea US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi discussed bilateral defence ties and regional tensions over China’s claim that it owns most of the South China Sea (called the East Sea in Vietnam), the US Department of State said in a readout of the conversation on August 3.

World Foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia plunge in June Indonesia recorded 160,280 foreign tourist arrivals in June, down 2.06 percent from the previous month and representing a drop of 88.82 percent as compared to the same month last year, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).