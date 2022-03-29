World Thailand considers easing entry regulations for international visitors The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry is considering the replacement of mandatory PCR testing for foreign tourists with COVID rapid antigen tests certified by a competent authority from May 1.

World Australia welcomes Vietnamese with agriculture visas Vietnamese with an agriculture visa will certainly be welcome to farms and regional communities across Australia, Chief Executive Tony Mahar of the Australian National Farmers' Federation (NFF) has said.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN-Japan joint cooperation committee meeting The 16th ASEAN-Japan Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting has underscored the commitment of both sides to further advance the partnership towards the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations next year.