Singaporean firms hope for further easing of COVID-19 restrictions
Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (Photo: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/)Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced the biggest easing of restrictions in the country after nine months since the government outlined a road map towards living with COVID-19.
Accordingly, Singapore will allow outdoor gatherings in groups of up to 10 people without masks, and people can enjoy live music and drink after 10.30 pm, from Mar 29.
Travel regulations will be also eased to encourage the mobility of people in the country.
According to Arthur Kiong, CEO of Far East Hospitality Management, the Singaporean government could ease further, especially when neighbouring Cambodia has led the way in removing all travel restrictions.
Kiong said if Singapore wants to attract more travellers, restrictions in the country should not be stricter than those of other countries./.