World India, Singapore, Thailand kick off trilateral maritime drill India, Singapore, and Thailand are conducting a trilateral naval exercise, called SITMEX-20, in the Andaman Sea on November 22 and 23, aiming to strengthen cooperation in combat and share experience.

World Indonesia calls on G20 economies to assist developing countries Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on the G20 economies to help developing and underdeveloped nations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.

World Malaysian expert advises APEC economies to propel CPTPP Member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum should boost the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) prioritising the creation of a condition conducive to the rejoining of the US, the biggest economy in APEC, said Hoo Ke Ping, an independent Malaysian politic and economic expert.

World 'Air travel bubble' between Hong Kong, Singapore delayed The “Air travel bubble” between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Zone (China) and Singapore was postponed on November 22, less than 24 hours before it was due to launch.