World Cambodia promotes Battambang's admission to UNESCO Creative Cities Network The Cambodian government plans to submit documents for Battambang city in the province of the same name to join the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network (UCCN) this year.

World ASEAN should boost quality of life to build resilient and inclusive community: ADB Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must make greater efforts to improve the quality of life in the region to build a resilient community and achieve a faster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new report released by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

ASEAN Initiative for ASEAN Integration Task Force holds 70th meeting The Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force held its 70th meeting at the headquarters of the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on May 25, with the participation of all member states and Timor-Leste who joined for the first time as an observer.

World Indonesia, Iran ink MoU to boost Halal products cooperation The governments of Indonesia and the Islamic Republic of Iran have reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in Halal products assurance (JPH).