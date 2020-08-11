World Lao ambassador to Germany spotlights ASEAN’s solidarity, cohesion ASEAN’s prominent achievements in recent times have helped promote intra-bloc solidarity, and comprehensive cohesion and cooperation in all fields, contributing to maintaining stability, peace and development in the region, said Lao Ambassador to Germany Phomma Butthavong.

Politics Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the implementation of duties of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) under the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s Resolution 2512 (2020).

ASEAN Infographic Remarkable milestones of ASEAN Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.