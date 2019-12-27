Singing contest boosts Vietnam-China ties
Hanoi (VNA) - Five singers will represent Vietnam in the final round of the Vietnam - China Friendship Singing Contest 2019 in Hanoi on December 28.
The contest is being held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre in collaboration with China’s Guangxi Radio Station and Television.
Launched annually since 2000, it’s the longest competition in the history of cultural exchange between the two countries. It contributes to enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between Vietnam and China, said Hoang Xuan Binh, head of the organising board.
It aims to discover musical talents and praise solidarity and cultural exchange through music. The contestants will perform songs about the beauty of Vietnam and China as well as the long-standing friendship between the two countries. They are required to sing one Vietnamese and one Chinese song.
The final round is held alternatively in China and Vietnam, with five representatives from each country. This year the final round will take place in Hanoi./.
