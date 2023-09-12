Singing contest hoped to boost youth’s role in Vietnam - Japan friendship
A contest on singing “Tomodachi - Tinh ban” (Tomodachi - Friendship), a Vietnam - Japan friendship song, will be organised from September to December 2023 with a view to helping promote young people’s awareness of the two countries’ connections.
Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City Mizushima Kozo (L) speaks at the press meeting on September 12. (Photo: Vietnam Government Portal)
HCM City (VNA)
The contest will be held across Vietnam by the special committee for the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 - 2023) under the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City (JCCH) in coordination with some agencies and units of the two countries, JCCH Chairman Mizushima Kozo told a press meeting in HCM City on September 12.
The contest is open to Vietnamese people aged 6 - 22 who will sing “Tomodachi - Tinh ban” in Vietnamese and Japanese languages either online or in-person at designated places in Hanoi, HCM City, Hai Phong, Da Nang, and Can Tho cities.
The best five performers will be invited to come to Japan to join an exchange and sing in chorus with local youngsters.
Mizushima said that the organising board hopes through the contest, the Vietnam - Japan friendship song and the keyword “Tomodachi - Tinh ban” will become popular among people of both countries, especially the youth so as to help nurture the friendship at present and in the future.
Japanese Consul General in HCM City Ono Masuo noted after 50 years since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, the two countries’ relations are flourishing in all aspects and at all levels, exactly reflecting their “extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia”.
Highlighting younger generations’ role in promoting the bilateral relations, he said the singing contest is meant to help further intensify the Vietnam - Japan friendship.
The song “Tomodachi - Tinh ban” is being popularsed at schools in both countries and will also be performed at official events marking the 50th anniversary./.