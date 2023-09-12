Culture - Sports Ceremony marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-UK Friendship Association, in collaboration with the UK Embassy in Hanoi, held a ceremony on September 11 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties (September 11).

Culture - Sports Hang Ma Street busy as Mid-Autumn Festival nears Hang Ma Street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district is full of festive ambience as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches. Enjoying an early full moon festival along Hang Ma has become a trend among the city’s young people over recent years.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese billiards players make world history Vietnamese cueist Bao Phuong Vinh exceled his teammate Tran Quyet Chien in the final of the World Championship 3-Cushion 2023 in Ankara, Turkey, winning the title for the first time in history on September 10.

Culture - Sports Vietnam beat Yemen 1-0, qualify for U23 Asian Cup Vietnam has qualified for the 2024 U23 Asian Cup finals after beating Yemen 1-0 in their second match in the 2024 U23 Asian Cup qualifiers in the Vietnamese northern province of Phu Tho on September 9.