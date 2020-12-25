Six imported cases of COVID-19 reported on December 25
Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad stay at a concentrated quarantine facility (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Six imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours to 6pm on December 25, raising the national count to 1,439, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Five among the new patients are Vietnamese citizens, including two returning from the UK on December 22, and three from Germany on December 18.
The sixth patient is a Brazilian expert who arrived from Qatar on December 24.
They tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 while staying in quarantine after arrival.
The same day, 22 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear, bringing the total recoveries to 1,303, while fatalities remained at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, eight have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, eight twice and eight thrice.
A total 16,829 people are being quarantined nationwide, with 171 at hospitals, 15,672 at designated concentrated facilities and 966 at homes or accommodations.
The Health Ministry continues to urge people to follow the 5K message to prevent the spread of COVID-19, install and run the Bluezone app on mobile phones./.