World Thailand, RoK agree to launch trade talks The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) on March 27 announced that it has agreed with Thailand to kick off negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership, as the North Asian country aims to expand its presence in the Southeast Asian region.

World Special police unit formed in Thailand to deal with aggressive monkeys Police of Lop Buri province of Thailand have formed a special unit to capture aggressive macaque monkeys that cause trouble for local residents.

World India eyes strengthening relations with ASEAN: Foreign Minister External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar on March 27 expressed India’s intention to strengthen India-ASEAN relations, especially under Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN next year when he paid a courtesy call to Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.