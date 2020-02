Society Infographic Population and Housing Censuses in Vietnam Following the first population and housing census in 1979, Vietnam carried out four more censuses in 1989, 1999, 2009 and 2019.

Society Infographic Vietnam sucessfully builds 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine The successful assembly of 927-Yet Kieu rescue submarine is a remarkable achievement by Vietnam’s defense industry, greatly contributing to the mission of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

Society Infographic Retirement age to rise as from 2021 The retirement age for male and female workers will increase from 60 and 55 at present to 62 and 60 respectively in 2035 under the revised Labour Code that has been passed by the National Assembly.