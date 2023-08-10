The launch ceremony of Cambodia's Tinh Tinh E-commerce platform (Photo: Khmer Times)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Social media is rapidly taking over the e-commerce sector in Cambodia with almost all local businesses promoting their services using social media platforms, a latest market report has revealed.

The Khmer Times on August 10 cited the Consumer Report 2023 published by Standard Insights in collaboration with Confluences which said digitalisation experts now opine that e-commerce ventures and businesses must leverage social media platforms and use them to their full potential in order to be successful in the Cambodian market.

According to various estimates, there are 10.95 million social media users in Cambodia, which is almost 65% of the total population. Facebook and other Meta platforms continue to lead in user numbers and popularity among social media platforms.

“Like in most Southeast Asian countries, online shopping has become increasingly popular in the Kingdom with more and more people turning to Internet for their shopping needs,” the report said.

With 10.45 million users, Facebook leads all other social media platforms in Cambodia, followed by Facebook Messenger (7.20 million), TikTok (7.06 million), Instagram (1.75 million), LinkedIn (530,000), and Twitter (393,200)./.