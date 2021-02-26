Health PM asks for timely, transparent COVID-19 vaccine distribution Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Health Ministry to take responsibility for importing, receiving and distributing COVID-19 vaccines in a timely and transparent manner in line with instructions of the Politburo and Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Health One imported case of COVID-19 recorded on February 26 morning Vietnam detected one imported case of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on February 26, raising the national count to 2,421, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported.

Health Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson shares information about vaccination plan The Foreign Ministry’s Press Department is discussing with the Health Ministry to make it easier for foreign reporters to cover news about vaccination for Vietnamese citizens in line with prevention and control regulations, according to spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

Health Eight COVID-19 cases recorded on February 25 Eight cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 12 hours to 6pm February 25, including seven locally-infected cases in Hai Duong, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.