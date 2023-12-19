Business Vietnam should extend economic support programme to 2024: WB Vietnam could consider extending the implementation of the economic support programme (2022-2023) into next year to allow its planned investments to be fully implemented, supporting aggregate demand, as the economy still faces headwinds, according to World Bank experts.

Business Vietnamese banks' credit ratings upgraded Credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings has recently revealed upgrades for several banks, in the wake of its decision to raise Vietnam's national credit rating to BB+ with a long-term outlook of "Stable".

Videos Great opportunities for Vietnam to develop semiconductor industry Vietnam is seeing great opportunities to turn the semiconductor industry into a critical national one in the next 30-50 years, experts said.

Business Vietnam’s car imports slow down over 11 months Vietnam spent 2.65 billion USD on importing 111,278 cars in the first 11 months of this year, down 26.6% in volume and 22% in value annually, reported the General Department of Vietnam Customs.