At the event (Photo: VNA)

Son La (VNA) – The Red Cross Society of the northern mountainous province of Son La visited and presented gifts to border guards at Chieng Khuong border gate in Song Ma district of Vietnam and border guard station 212 in the Lao province of Houaphanh.

The gifts include 4,500 face masks, drinking water, instant noodles and other necessities.

Vice Commander of Company 212 Major Xaiphone Phengthongdy thanked the Vietnamese side for the gifts and wished to receive further support in the near future.

Chairwoman of the provincial Red Cross Society Cam Thi Chuyen hoped that the Vietnamese and Lao border guards would stay united to overcome challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Political Commissar of the provincial border guard Col. Vu Duc Tu said the activity will contribute to fostering solidarity and friendship between the two nations./.