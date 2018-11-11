Pua Lao Sau and the exhibits (Photo: VNA)

Son La (VNA) – Police in Van Ho and Moc Chau districts of the northern border province of Son La caught red-handed a man smuggling 30 bricks of heroin (around 1.5 kg) on November 11.



Pua Lao Sau, born in 1967 and residing in Cang Ty village, Chieng Khua commune of Son La’s Moc Chau district, was arrested in Tan Lap village in Long Luong commune of Van Ho district.



In addition to the heroin, authorised forces seized 15 bags of meth pills, one automobile and other relevant exhibits.



Further investigation into the case is underway.



On October 31, Son La police also caught red-handed two men smuggling drugs in Cuong Muong hamlet, Muong Chum commune, Muong La district.



Mua A Dua, 30, residing in Chieng Hoa commune, Muong La district, and his accomplice Hang A Gang, 35, residing in Chieng Cang commune, Song Ma district, were arrested while illegally transporting one brick of heroin (around 350 grammes) and more than 5,000 methamphetamine pills.



Three days earlier, police in Song Ma district, Son La province, captured two local women, seizing five bricks of heroin (some 1.75kg), 30,000 meth pills and other exhibits.



The arrestees included Song Thi Dia, born in 1969, and Ho Thi Dua, born in 1979, both residing in Bua Hin hamlet, Muong Hung commune, Song Ma district.



Dia and Dua admitted that they had bought the drugs from a Lao man at the border area.



The police seized an additional 2,200 meth pills and a small packet of heroin when raiding Dua’s house.-VNA