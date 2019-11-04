These remarkable figures can be attributed to the province’s tourism promotion activities, the improvements made in overall service quality, the rapid progression of tourism investment projects, and the effective implementation of regional tourism development activities.

In addition, the locality has also fully tapped into its range of community tourism sites, including the villages of Hua Tam, Na Bai, Ang, and Bon in Ngoc Chien commune.

In order to achieve the goal of welcoming 2.5 million visitors this year, the province has invested in human resource training as a means of meeting the necessary requirements for tourism development./.

VNA