Destinations Ban Gioc among world’s top amazing waterfalls Ban Gioc Waterfall is considered a priceless gift that the nature has given to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. It is an overwhelming waterfall with breathtaking beauty in Southeast Asia

Destinations Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills Da Nang’s Ba Na Hills become more attractive to visitors thanks to the beauty of bell-shaped peach (Ericaceae) blossoms in the mountain. This type of flower boasts its magic charming beauty when spring comes.

Videos Yen Bai welcomes 1.5 million tourists in 2022 The northwestern province of Yen Bai welcomed over 1.5 million visitors in 2022, exceeding 44% of the annual plan, doubling over the same period last year.

Travel Son Doong among world's 10 most incredible caves: Canadian magazine Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh has made its name into the list of 10 'most incredible caves in the world' compiled by Canadian magazine The Travel.