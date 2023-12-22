Politics Vietnamese President congratulates new Emir of Kuwait Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on December 21 sent a message of congratulations to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his accession to the throne as the Emir of Kuwait.

Politics Vietnam-RoK relationship expected to grow stronger: Deputy PMs The elevation of Vietnam- Republic of Korea (RoK) relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in late 2022 opened up a new period for more practical, effective and comprehensive development, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai told his Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho during their phone talks on December 21.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Foreign officials applaud Vietnam’s ties with France, UNESCO Some French and international officials have applauded the Vietnam - France relations as well as the Southeast Asian country’s contributions to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2023.