Sound foreign policy contributes to Vietnam’s stature in int’l arena: Italian expert
A sound foreign policy has helped promote Vietnam’s stature in the international arena, according to Director of Italy-based AGC Communication Antonio Albanese.
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (L) meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella during his State visit to the European country in July 2023. (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) – A sound foreign policy has helped promote Vietnam’s stature in the international arena, according to Director of Italy-based AGC Communication Antonio Albanese.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, he described 2023 as a highly successfully year of Vietnam’s diplomacy in terms of its relations with Italy amid the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, as well as with other countries around the world.
He noted that the Italy - Vietnam relations date back to the widespread movement of support for Vietnam in the European country during the 1960s - 1970s. Nowadays, the country and people of Vietnam have become even more familiar to Italians thanks to a large number of celebratory activities held in many Italian localities this year.
Since Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s visit to Italy in July, bilateral relations have reached a new height, becoming more intensive and closer over time. Aside from the signed agreements, the diplomacies of Vietnam and Italy share relatively many similarities as geo-political changes have led to a demand for a diplomatic policy of peace, diversity, and responsibility to help enhance international relations, Albanese said.
Director of AGC Communication Antonio Albanese in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)In addition to the geo-political factor, cultural traditions are also connecting the two nations, he opined, elaborating that home to millennia-old civilisations and long-standing histories, they are making joint efforts to ensure peace and prosperity for people in each country and their surrounding regions in the face of conflict risks.
Italy has engaged in the settlement of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Vietnam has played an important strategic role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). It has made many important contributions to the maintenance of solidarity and unanimity, along with the consolidation of centrality of ASEAN for regional peace, stability, cooperation, and development, the AGC Communication executive added.
He held that similarities could also be seen in the smart diplomatic activities in the two countries’ relations with world powers, adding those activities have also helped popularise the image of an active Vietnam to people worldwide, including Italy./.