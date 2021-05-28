Society Youth Union raises funds for pandemic-hit people, children The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee held a fundraising event in Hanoi on May 28 to support disadvantaged people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnam, UK look to beef up education cooperation A webinar on higher education and postgraduate cooperation between Vietnam and the UK was held on May 27 by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and the Vietnam-UK Friendship Network (VUFN).