Society Over 26,000 students sit 2nd round of national high school exam A total 26,075 candidates, equivalent to 98.45 percent, have been taking the second round of the national high school graduation examination, which began on September 3, announced the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

Society Over 230 citizens brought home safely from Uzbekistan Vietnam authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and Uzbekistan, together with Uzbekistan Airways and the European country’s relevant agencies on September 1-2 arranged a flight bringing 232 Vietnamese citizens home.

Society Quarantine waived for foreigners entering on short-term diplomatic, business trips Foreigners entering Vietnam on a short-term working trip may not be subject to 14-day quarantine but there will be a number of conditions attached., according to new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on September 1.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens return home from Thailand More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were flown home safely from Thailand on September 2 and were put under quarantine upon their arrival.