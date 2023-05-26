Chairman of the NA’s Finance-Budget Committee Le Quang Manh, who represented the assessment agency, noted that the report should evaluate precisely both positive aspects and challenges to the implementation of the policies and mechanisms, especially those impacting the State budget spending and the current resources.It needs to include more policies on budget collection as the city has great advantages in terms of sources of income, he said, adding that more regulations on responsibility of organisations and individuals should be supplemented, apart from those on decentralisation.To realise such regulations, it requires many guidance documents. Therefore, the committee suggested the resolution stipulating what should be done and responsibility of those involved./.