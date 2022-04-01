Spring is a second Autumn when leaves changing
It’s not autumn, but many trees lining streets in downtown Hanoi have begun changing colors and shedding their leaves, casting shades of yellow and red all over the place.
-
A corner of the capital city is further embellished by white and green leaves. (Photo: VNA)
-
The changing leaves signal the start of summer. (Photo: VNA)
-
The landscape of fallen leaves has left romantic memories on people of all ages. (Photo: VNA)
-
The poetic scene only lasts about two weeks, then the leaves fall down and the first green buds appear. (Photo: VNA)
-
The leaf changing season only lasts around a month. (Photo: VNA)
-
A romantic Hanoi emerges, as the weather turns warm and nice and the drizzle makes it easy to fall in love with the city. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Madagascar almond has a height of between 10-20 metres. This kind of tree has been grown in Hanoi over the past few years to replace red maples. (Photo: VNA)