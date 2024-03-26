Business Revised Land Law helps boost Vietnam’s investment appeal The revised Land Law, which was passed by the Vietnamese National Assembly in January 2024, is expected to lure capital from overseas Vietnamese (OV), said Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Australia (VBAA) Tran Ba Phuc.

Business Binh Duong province seeks cooperation opportunities with Australian partners Investment opportunities in Vietnam’s southern province of Binh Duong were introduced to Australian businesses at a workshop in Sydney city on March 25.

Business Doosan Vina exports nearly 2,000 tonnes of modules to US The Doosan Enerbility Vietnam (Doosan Vina) specialising in heavy industries announced on March 26 that it has just exported a batch of nine modules weighing nearly 2,000 tonnes to the Golden Triangle Polymers company in Texas, the US.