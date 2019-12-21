St Joseph's Cathedral to host Christmas concert
Violinist Do Phuong Nhi will perform at the Christmas concert at St Joseph's Cathedral on December 21 (Photo: afamily.com)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A concert featuring Christmas melodies will be held on December 21 at Hanoi’s St Joseph’s Cathedral.
This is the first large classical concert held inside the church to celebrate the festive season.
The Maestoso Company’s concert will star pianists Dao Trong Tuyen, Hoang Ho Thu and Dao Trong Nguyen Anh; violinist Do Phuong Nhi; cellist Tran Hong Nhung; and Trio L’espoir, comprising pianist Nguyen Thai Ha, violinist Nguyen Ha Linh and cellist Bui Le Huyen Linh.
They are prominent artists of Vietnamese classical music, who have performed around the world and won many awards. Among them, Nhi is a young musician who has frequently appeared on concert stages in Vietnam. She was invited to perform as a soloist with the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra at the age of 11 and has performed successfully with many international orchestras.
The repertoire includes Mozart’s Trio for Piano, Violin, Cello in B flat Major which was composed in 1786, often regarded as the peak period of Mozart. The piece has a flamboyant and lively character, resembling a concerto more than a common chamber music work.
The programme includes Chaconne in D minor, the last movement of Bach’s Violin Partita No 2, one of the most famous pieces in the violin repertoire; Prokofiev’s (1891 - 1953) Sonata for Cello and Piano Op.119 in C Major – Andante Grave Moderato Animato; F Chopin’s (1810 - 1849) Scherzo No 2 Op.31 in B flat minor and F Mendelssohn’s (1809 - 1847) Trio for Piano, Violin & Cello No.1 – Molto Allegro ed Agitato.
Founded in 2017 by famous artists including talented pianist Luu Duc Anh, Maestoso Company has successfully organised many classical concerts. Many of them have a charitable purpose and received donations.
“Bringing Maestoso the biggest success is the concerts held in the churches,” said pianist Anh.
“The characteristic architecture of the cathedral will deliver a high-quality acoustic and intimate atmosphere to listeners. Both performers and audiences will be able to experience the atmosphere of traditional European classical music.”
“With the desire to bring classical music to Vietnamese public in a wide way, all concerts in the cathedral are free.”
“The long-term goal of these concerts is to create a habit of listening to classical music, in its most original way, and gradually become a cultural feature of the capital,” he said.
The concert will take place at 8.30pm at the St Joseph’s Cathedral, 40 Nha Chung Street, Hanoi. Entrance is free./.