Standard Chartered, Britcham boost sustainable development in Vietnam
Standard Chartered Vietnam and the British Chamber of Commerce (Britcham) in Vietnam have signed a cooperation agreement to promote sustainable development in Vietnam and apply environment, society and governance (ESG) criteria in businesses.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Standard Chartered Vietnam and the British Chamber of Commerce (Britcham) in Vietnam have signed a cooperation agreement to promote sustainable development in Vietnam and apply environment, society and governance (ESG) criteria in businesses.
The opening activity for this partnership is the launch of a series of six webinars focusing on ESG and sustainable development which will draw the presence of Government, ministry and sector representatives and business leaders. Participating enterprises and organisations can map out effective strategies for their sustainable development goals.
Standard Chartered and Britcham will support capital mobilisation to provide businesses with clean energy, promote zero-carbon transportation and decarbonise production.
Standard Chartered Vietnam CEO Michele Wee said that the bank aims to help emerging markets like Vietnam reduce their carbon emissions as quickly as possible without slowing down the development process, thus contributing to the goal of bringing the world's net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.
Denzel Eades, Britcham Vietnam Board Member, said that the Governments of the UK and Vietnam in general and Britcham member enterprises in particular have long been well aware of the importance of sustainable development.
These online events are a further step in efforts to promote sustainable development in Vietnam by providing member businesses with up-to-date international knowledge and relevant domestic analysis related to sustainability and ESG adoption.
The first webinar is scheduled to take place on September 28 with the theme of carbon markets and their role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and perspectives from Vietnam and Asia./.