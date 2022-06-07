Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of the Health Ministry Do Xuan Tuyen. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of the Health Ministry Do Xuan Tuyen has been assigned to temporarily take charge of the operation of the Health Ministry as from June 7.



The assignment was made in a document of the Office of the Party Central Committee.

Earlier, at a meeting in the morning of June 7, the National Assembly approved the Prime Minister’s proposal on dismissing Nguyen Thanh Long from the position of Health Minister in the 2021-2026 tenure.

On June 6, the Party Central Committee decided to expel Long from the Party and required relevant agencies to urgently take administrative discipline against him.

Competent agencies have affirmed Long is connected with the wrongdoings at Viet A company. /.