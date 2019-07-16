Startup has become increasingly popular among younger generation. In contrast to common belief that graduates should look for a stable job, nowadays, many youngsters look for a chance to prove themselves with startups.

Startup movement among university students has been growing at an unprecedented rate in Vietnam, especially after the government scheme on supporting students’ startup movement comes into effect.

Young people have many advantages when embracing their start-ups. However, they also face challenges due to lack of experience, difficulties in raising capital and struggle to balance school work and business.

While startup movement has drawn attention from students, the number of students actually participating in startup is not high and reality shows that only around 1-3% of start-ups are successful.-VNA