State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan (L) and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A Vietnamese delegation led by State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan paid courtesy calls to Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Permanent Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachak in Vientiane on November 25.



Tuan informed the two leaders that since the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement on October 11, 2000, the two State audit offices have been working closely and effectively bilaterally and multilaterally, contributing to improving the healthiness, transparency and accountability of public finances in Vietnam and Laos.

State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan and Permanent Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthone Xayachak (Photo: VNA)



He said in the near future, the two offices will continue further enhancing their comprehensive partnership to match the two countries’ neighbourliness and special friendship, working closely together to launch cooperation activities under the 2021-2030 strategic cooperation agreement and another deal signed between the two governments for the 2021-2025 period, while offering mutual support at multilateral forums, especially within the framework of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) and the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam cooperation forum to increase value and benefits for each side.



The Vietnamese guest also suggested Lao leaders continue creating favourable conditions for the two State audit offices to work closely and effectively together.



The Lao hosts affirmed that the visit will help foster ties between the two countries and audit offices in particular.



PM Phankham Viphavanh said the signing of a new cooperation agreement between the two offices will help the Lao side modernise technology and management as well as improve personnel quality, thus fulfilling tasks assigned by the Lao Party and State.



He proposed the two offices facilitate the exchange of delegations, especially those made by staff to improve their capacity. He also asked the Vietnam State Audit Office to continue training Lao audit officers.



The same day, the delegation visited Unitel, a joint-venture between Viettel and Lao-Vietnam Bank – a joint-venture of the Bank for Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Laos./.