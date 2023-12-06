Videos First batch of “Dien” pomelos exported to US The first batch of “Dien” pomelos, totalling 16 tonnes as part of an order of 48 tonnes, has been exported from Luong Son district in the northern province of Hoa Binh to the US.

Business CIEM sets out three economic scenarios for 2024 The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI)’s Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) presented three scenarios for the national economy in 2024 at the Vietnam Economic Pulse Forum jointly held by the institute and UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Hanoi on December 6.

Business Vietnam to post faster growth over other countries in 2023: CIEM Vietnam may record a GDP growth rate of 5.19% in 2023, lower than the 8.02% expansion last year but still higher than many other countries in the region and the world, the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) predicted.