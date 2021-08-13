State leader encourages frontline forces, residents of Hanoi in COVID-19 fight
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc encourages frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 13 visited and presented gifts to frontline forces performing COVID-19 prevention and prevention activities and locals in some areas in the capital city.
The State leader encouraged frontline forces to stay active in dealing with all arising situations, while reminding them to keep safety during their operations.
He asked local residents to promote solidarity and mutual support, and strictly implement pandemic prevention and control regulations of the Government and Hanoi.
At a working session with Hanoi leaders, President Phuc stressed the need to prioritise the prompt control of the pandemic in the capital city, making it a safe place to give support to other pandemic-hit localities.
He clarified that the applying of social distancing measures following the Prime Minister's Directive 16 must be implemented strictly with specific solutions and the involvement of the whole political system from grassroots to city levels as well as people of all strata.
The current target is to avoid hospital overloads and a surge in the number of infections and deaths, he stated, adding that human lives must be placed on top.
He underlined the need to continue applying “5K message” and vaccination strategy, along with more specific solutions, thus keeping the heart of the country safe.
Underlining the significance of COVID-19 vaccination, he said this is the way to reduce severe cases and deaths. Therefore, the city should consider speeding up delivery of vaccines to residents in red zones, senior residents, poor people and those with underlying health conditions.
He stressed the need to ensure utmost safety for medical staff and frontline forces by prioritising them in vaccination scheme, while maintaining the circulation of goods and prepare medical equipment, medicine and oxygen to be ready for the worst situations.
The State leader said that the people are always in the core position of all policies of the Party and administration, thus all activities should be carried out with consideration of people’s wish and voices, while strictly handling violations.
President Phuc suggested that Hanoi seek solutions to support pandemic-hit businesses, combine pandemic control and production maintenance in a suitable manner, thus ensuring resources for COVID-19 prevention and control activities and social welfare for locals.
On the occasion, the State leader handed over 40 billion VND (1.75 million USD) raised from the community to the Party Committee, administration and people of Hanoi to support their COVID-10 fight./.