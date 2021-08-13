Society HCM City devises two-period plan to control COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City, the current largest COVID-19 hotspot in Vietnam, has built a plan on intensifying pandemic fighting measures from August 15 to September 15, which is divided into two periods, from August 15-30 and September 1-9, with specific solutions designed for each periods, in order to realise the goal of putting the pandemic under control by September 15.

Society Hanoi’s youths join hands to fight pandemic In recent days, many checkpoints have been set up to protect COVID-free areas known as "green zones" to prevent the spread of the virus in the capital city of Hanoi.

Society Cuban leader’s 95th birth anniversary marked in Quang Tri A ceremony was held in the Fidel Castro Park in the central province of Quang Tri on August 13 to pay tribute to the Cuban leader on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary (August 13, 1926-2021).

Society Vietnamese workers in Malaysia receive support during pandemic Having lost their jobs and being unable to return home as there are no international flights, many Vietnamese workers in Malaysia are struggling to cope with the fallout from Covid-19. Vaccinations are considered a “shield” that can help them confront the disease at this time. Vietnamese representative agencies in the country have joined hands to help these workers make it through.