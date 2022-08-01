– Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received President and CEO of the AIA Group Lee Yuan Siong in Hanoi on August 1, affirming Vietnamese leaders’ readiness to create an optimal environment for foreign firms, including those from the US, to develop.Congratulating AIA on its preeminent achievements after over 20 years of operation in Vietnam, Xuan noted the country is working to create an open and stable business climate for foreign businesses to expand operations.Vietnam has viewed the foreign invested sector as an important part of its economy, and it has encouraged foreign enterprises to make more investment, especially in finance, she emphasised.The Vice President called on AIA to share experience in not only insurance but also management of financial investment and response to climate challenges and other risks to guarantee sustainable investment and development.Leaders of Vietnam are ready to listen to opinions from foreign firms, including US businesses, so as to ensure the best possible environment that matches local laws and international practices for their development, Xuan stressed.To achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Vietnam looks to form a practical ecosystem for digital transformation, the Vice President said, expressing her hope that foreign partners, including enterprises from the US, will assist the country to carry out this commitment through manpower training, infrastructure investment, and financial support for feasible digital transformation and energy transition projects.She also asked AIA to uphold its sense of social responsibility by increasing charity activities and community support, especially for disadvantaged children and the communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.For his part, Lee highly valued Vietnam’s efforts to improve the investment and business climate, and appreciated the favourable conditions provided by the Vietnamese Government, particularly insurance authorities, for AIA.He noted children, logistics and health care are among the focuses of AIA, and Vietnam is an important market for the firm to carry out its investment plan.Voicing his belief in Vietnam’s prosperous development in the future, he added AIA will contribute more to the country’s sustainable socio-economic development, especially the activities and projects for the sake of the local community./.