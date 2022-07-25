HCM City calls for US investment to 10 major projects
Ho Chi Minh City is the southern economic hub of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has called on US enterprises to invest in 10 major projects of the city, especially those in infrastructure construction.
The call was made during a working session between a HCM City delegation led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and a number of US firms, as part of the delegation’s visit to the US from July 18-25.
During the working session, HCM City also called on investment funds and investors from the US to invest in the city in the fields of finance, high-tech industry, and projects related to digital transformation, infrastructure system, education, and health care.
At the same time, it also expressed hope for US partners’ engagement in the effective operation of Tan Son Nhat Airport.
Representatives from the municipal administration also asked US enterprises to cooperate with and support the city in implementing a goal of becoming an international financial centre with diverse financial services and high capacity of deeply and intensively integrating with markets in the world./.