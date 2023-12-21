Politics Vietnam, African Union establish diplomatic relations Vietnam wishes to strengthen cooperation with the African Union (AU) in the fields of politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment and culture, and in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ethiopia Nguyen Nam Tien has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President meets chiefs of Vietnamese representative offices abroad President Vo Van Thuong on December 20 met with ambassadors and chiefs of Vietnamese representative offices abroad who have returned home for the 32nd National Diplomatic Conference.

Politics HCM City highly values Japan’s support in infrastructure development: official Ho Chi Minh City highly values Japan’s cooperation in and support for infrastructure development, and will create optimal conditions for Japanese constructors to implement such projects, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on December 20.